Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 771 Shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cigna during the 1st quarter worth $1,140,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 105,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,604,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 3,364 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,601 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,701,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its stake in Cigna by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 504 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna alerts:

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 22,582 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $4,257,610.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,521,975.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,969 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.85, for a total transaction of $725,731.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,414,391.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,397 shares of company stock worth $16,772,093 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $225.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $221.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.25.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $194.13 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $174.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $72.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $36.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cigna Corp will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.