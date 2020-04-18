Empirical Finance LLC Has $340,000 Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,118 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,612,000. AXA increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 1,686,809 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $102,997,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,317,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 139.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.50 and a 200-day moving average of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The business had revenue of $12.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TJX. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.30.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.