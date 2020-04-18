Empirical Finance LLC Has $298,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GS. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $227.00 target price (down previously from $253.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.60.

Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $183.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.93. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

