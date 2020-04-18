BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Holdings Raised by Empirical Finance LLC

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 53.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $1,218,129,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,798,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $903,924,000 after purchasing an additional 774,309 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 721,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $362,818,000 after purchasing an additional 138,084 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after purchasing an additional 130,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 585.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 104,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after purchasing an additional 89,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

NYSE BLK opened at $476.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $432.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $481.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $576.81.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.38% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a $3.63 dividend. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.98%.

In other news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 5,089 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.09, for a total transaction of $2,743,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,904 shares of company stock worth $101,829,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $485.00 to $383.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of BlackRock from $462.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 target price (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $507.00.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.