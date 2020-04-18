Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $110,000 Stake in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC trimmed its position in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.10% of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 92,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after buying an additional 21,702 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 51,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $226,958,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:NUBD opened at $26.89 on Friday. NuShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.64 and a one year high of $28.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.89.

