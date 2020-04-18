Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 51.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of C. Miles Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 26,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. RDA Financial Network grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in Citigroup by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 25,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE:C opened at $45.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.79. Citigroup Inc has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $94.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.66.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.