Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $115,000 Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 9,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,303,808 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $217,071,000 after purchasing an additional 30,931 shares in the last quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. MU Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $1,113,000. Finally, GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 24,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.27.

NYSE SYK opened at $189.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $167.45 and its 200 day moving average is $199.74. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $124.54 and a twelve month high of $226.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.03 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

