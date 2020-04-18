Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 4,100 Shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) by 71.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,121,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,520,000 after buying an additional 23,480 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 210,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 42,361 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 425.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 152,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 123,420 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 48.0% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 309,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 100,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,236,000. 36.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 1,485,521 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.96, for a total value of $20,737,873.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,199,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $826,431,748.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 3,243 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $55,422.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,644,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,110,640.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,610,584 shares of company stock valued at $53,874,424.

Snap stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. Snap Inc has a 1 year low of $7.89 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.29.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Snap had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 60.25%. The firm had revenue of $560.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Snap Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of Snap from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.92.

Snap Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

See Also: What is the formula for calculating total return?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.