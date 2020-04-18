ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 25.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In other ON Semiconductor news, Director Daryl Ostrander sold 25,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total value of $297,715.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $553,004.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ON opened at $13.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.26. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ON. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $23.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.31.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.