6 Meridian Sells 9,264 Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM)

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BYM) by 34.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,264 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 16,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 165,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $413,000.

Shares of BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.51 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95. BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock Insured Municipal Income Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

