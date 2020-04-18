6 Meridian Acquires 3,456 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF (NYSEARCA:PBP) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,456 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,809,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PBP opened at $17.22 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 BuyWrite ETF has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $22.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.83.

