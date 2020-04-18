6 Meridian Invests $233,000 in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

6 Meridian bought a new position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 9,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,410 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

Get Encore Capital Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ECPG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of ECPG stock opened at $27.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $754.28 million, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.57. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.27 and a 52 week high of $40.16.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $347.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.11 million. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 20.10%. Analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 6.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Capital Group Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Story: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.