Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) Stock Holdings Lifted by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lifted its position in Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. (NYSE:WDR) by 26.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,218 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Waddell & Reed Financial were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Waddell & Reed Financial by 536.0% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 82,975 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 69,928 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 16.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 62,102 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,632,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Waddell & Reed Financial by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,352,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $22,615,000 after purchasing an additional 21,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waddell & Reed Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Waddell & Reed Financial in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Waddell & Reed Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Waddell & Reed Financial stock opened at $12.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $19.18. The company has a market cap of $850.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.37.

Waddell & Reed Financial (NYSE:WDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.85 million. Waddell & Reed Financial had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 15.74%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.89%. Waddell & Reed Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.19%.

About Waddell & Reed Financial

Waddell & Reed Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment management and advisory, investment product underwriting and distribution, and shareholder services administration to mutual funds, and institutional and separately managed accounts in the United States. The company acts as an investment adviser for institutional and other private investors, and provides sub advisory services to other investment companies; and underwrites and distributes registered open-end mutual fund portfolios.

