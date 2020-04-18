6 Meridian Acquires Shares of 21,328 Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000. 6 Meridian owned about 0.09% of Movado Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Movado Group by 74.0% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 285,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 121,362 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 200.0% in the first quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Movado Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 216,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Movado Group alerts:

Shares of MOV opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Movado Group, Inc has a one year low of $8.12 and a one year high of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.01.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Movado Group had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Movado Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Movado Group Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, develops, sources, markets, and distributes fine watches in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers its watches under the Coach, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, Rebecca Minkoff and Uri Minkoff, Scuderia Ferrari, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Movado, and Tommy Hilfiger brand names.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Movado Group, Inc (NYSE:MOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.