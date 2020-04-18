6 Meridian Acquires 9,958 Shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 96.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,846,000 after buying an additional 41,729 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter valued at $17,546,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 394,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after buying an additional 58,710 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 331,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after buying an additional 74,285 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kelly Services by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 315,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,122,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KELYA shares. Noble Financial lowered shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Kelly Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $13.71 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.13 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $492.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.14. Kelly Services had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

