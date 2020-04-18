6 Meridian Invests $262,000 in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,240 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 33.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at about $1,553,000. Full Sail Capital LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the third quarter valued at about $647,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 129,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

SFNC opened at $17.91 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $27.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $212.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is a boost from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.91%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SFNC. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Simmons First National to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler downgraded Simmons First National from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

Simmons First National Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

