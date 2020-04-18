6 Meridian Boosts Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,506 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,263 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $2,027,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Jack in the Box by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 24,136 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maplelane Capital LLC purchased a new position in Jack in the Box during the fourth quarter worth about $5,112,000.

JACK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $96.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.57.

In other Jack in the Box news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.73 per share, with a total value of $81,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,657.13. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.52, for a total transaction of $509,699.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,470,084.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 15,860 shares of company stock worth $1,304,554. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JACK opened at $56.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.14. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $93.12.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 7.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

