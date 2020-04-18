6 Meridian Sells 38,680 Shares of Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

6 Meridian cut its stake in Park Electrochemical Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 63.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,680 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.11% of Park Electrochemical worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 2.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Park Electrochemical by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 86,308 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Park Electrochemical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Park Electrochemical during the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Park Electrochemical during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Park Electrochemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

NYSE:PKE opened at $13.39 on Friday. Park Electrochemical Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $274.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st.

Park Electrochemical Profile

Park Electrochemical Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells high-technology digital and radio frequency/microwave printed circuit material products primarily for the telecommunications and Internet infrastructure, enterprise, and military/aerospace markets. It also designs, develops, and manufactures advanced composite materials, primary and secondary structures and assemblies, and low-volume tooling products for the aerospace markets.

