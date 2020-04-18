6 Meridian Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO)

6 Meridian reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr (NYSE:VMO) by 63.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,843 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 42,398 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 3,205.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,431 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 20,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 6,570 shares in the last quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr during the 4th quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMO opened at $11.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day moving average is $12.32. Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $13.03.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0478 per share. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen Munpl Oprtnty Tr Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

