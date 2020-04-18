6 Meridian Takes $270,000 Position in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Tredegar Co. (NYSE:TG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Tredegar in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tredegar in the fourth quarter valued at $122,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tredegar by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tredegar during the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. 67.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TG opened at $16.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $546.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.51. Tredegar Co. has a 1 year low of $11.31 and a 1 year high of $23.48.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th.

Tredegar Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polyethylene (PE) plastic films, polyester films, and aluminum extrusions worldwide. It operates through PE Films, Flexible Packaging Films, and Aluminum Extrusions segments. The PE Films segment offers personal care materials, such as apertured films and laminate materials for use in feminine hygiene products, baby diapers, and adult incontinence products under the ComfortAire, ComfortFeel, and FreshFeel brands; elastic materials for use as components for baby diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene products under the ExtraFlex and FlexAire brands; and three-dimensional apertured film transfer layers for baby diapers and adult incontinence products under the AquiSoft, AquiDry, and AquiDry Plus brands.

