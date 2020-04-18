Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) Shares Bought by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 619.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter.

BRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America lowered Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Compass Point raised Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Brixmor Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.27.

Shares of BRX opened at $9.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.42. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.74.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.15%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.43 per share, with a total value of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,025,776.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $289,625 over the last quarter. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

