SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Position Lowered by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian decreased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SLG. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

NYSE SLG opened at $51.26 on Friday. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $37.50 and a 12 month high of $96.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.45.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($1.52). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The company had revenue of $218.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.14 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a mar 20 dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

