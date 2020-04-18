6 Meridian Buys 1,656 Shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

6 Meridian increased its stake in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,808 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 19.0% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innoviva by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 595,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,300,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 943,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,357,000 after buying an additional 28,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

INVA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine lowered Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

In related news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 7,717,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.87 per share, with a total value of $22,149,687.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INVA opened at $13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 80.29 and a quick ratio of 80.29. Innoviva Inc has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $75.97 million for the quarter. Innoviva had a net margin of 60.35% and a return on equity of 58.66%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innoviva Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

