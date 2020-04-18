6 Meridian Takes Position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 48,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM during the fourth quarter valued at $667,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM during the fourth quarter valued at $622,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM during the fourth quarter valued at $494,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,501 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a one year low of $3.24 and a one year high of $17.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average is $11.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.1367 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 24.05%.

About CUSHING RENAISS/COM

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

