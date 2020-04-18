6 Meridian Invests $318,000 in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

6 Meridian acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 3,365.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after buying an additional 262,021 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in LGI Homes by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 4,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in LGI Homes by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LGIH opened at $49.65 on Friday. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.02.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.18. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LGI Homes Inc will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

