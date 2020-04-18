6 Meridian Has $319,000 Holdings in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

6 Meridian grew its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,080,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $690,725,000 after buying an additional 1,709,694 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,465,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586,987 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,106,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,308,000 after purchasing an additional 949,652 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,621,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,284,000 after purchasing an additional 383,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,390,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,339,000 after purchasing an additional 150,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $19.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.78.

Shares of KIM opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.44. Kimco Realty Corp has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.56%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.19%.

In other Kimco Realty news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 7,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total transaction of $123,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Philip E. Coviello, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.70 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $884,408.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

