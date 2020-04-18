6 Meridian Has $268,000 Stock Position in Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Marcus were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCS. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Marcus in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Marcus during the fourth quarter worth $192,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Marcus by 22.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Marcus by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,670.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,290,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

Marcus stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $451.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Marcus Corp has a 52 week low of $6.95 and a 52 week high of $40.51.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Marcus had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $206.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million. Research analysts expect that Marcus Corp will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Marcus from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

