6 Meridian Buys New Stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 64,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brooks Automation by 101.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 901,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,816,000 after purchasing an additional 453,480 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $39,389,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brooks Automation during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKS opened at $33.95 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 53.68%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

In other news, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 58,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.49, for a total transaction of $2,410,071.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,592.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lindon G. Robertson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,032,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,772,631.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,463,821. 2.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Brooks Automation from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded Brooks Automation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Brooks Automation from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Brooks Automation in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

