6 Meridian Makes New $282,000 Investment in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 27,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. 6 Meridian owned 0.05% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 5,351 shares during the last quarter. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $11.52 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $618.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.86% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company had revenue of $60.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.77 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNDA. Citigroup upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

