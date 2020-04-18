BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lessened its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm (NYSE:MFL) by 37.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 14,210 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned approximately 0.06% of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm in the 1st quarter valued at about $123,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 133.2% during the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181,558 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after acquiring an additional 103,711 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 191,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 31,407 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 248,246 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 14,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.67% of the company’s stock.

MFL opened at $12.85 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $14.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a $0.0455 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

BlackRock MuniHolding Insured Investm Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

