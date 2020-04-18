6 Meridian Makes New Investment in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 27,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. 6 Meridian owned about 0.16% of Hibbett Sports at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 17.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,085 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 261,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,340,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,246,000.

In other news, CEO Michael E. Longo purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Randall Humphrey purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 25,456 shares of company stock valued at $235,892. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Hibbett Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

HIBB stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $199.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.20. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 2.27%. Hibbett Sports’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

