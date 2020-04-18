6 Meridian Takes $303,000 Position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,274 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EVN opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.70. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $13.79.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be paid a $0.0427 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th.

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

