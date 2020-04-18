Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Holdings Boosted by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian raised its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,392 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian owned about 0.10% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.6% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 48,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 7,285 shares during the last quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 140.2% in the 1st quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,508,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,983 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 237,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $2,005,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Granite Point Mortgage Trust news, CEO John A. Taylor sold 11,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total value of $219,787.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,126,318.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CIO Stephen Alpart sold 5,443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $100,151.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 111,949 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,186 shares of company stock worth $389,308. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

GPMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $16.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.10.

NYSE:GPMT opened at $4.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.69 million, a PE ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.72. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a 12 month low of $1.74 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

