Empirical Finance LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Empirical Finance LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,129 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 15,760 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,822 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its stake in Oracle by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 939,397 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $49,769,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management raised its stake in Oracle by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 5,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,751,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James cut their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

NYSE ORCL opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34. The firm has a market cap of $169.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 64.68% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Oracle news, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.