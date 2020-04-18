Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 63.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 126.6% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 628,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,681,000 after buying an additional 350,990 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.63.

In related news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $1,871,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 398,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $100.63 on Friday. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $64.75 billion, a PE ratio of 55.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.73.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 160.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

