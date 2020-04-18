Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $35.07 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lessened its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,011 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $35,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $106.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.09. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $184.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DIS. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $153.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Walt Disney from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

