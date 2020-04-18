AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AdaptHealth Corp. is a provider of home medical equipment primarily in the United States. It offers medical products for both rental and sale, with a focus on respiratory and/or mobility equipment, including CPAP sleep equipment, oxygen equipment, wheelchairs, walkers and hospital beds. AdaptHealth Corp., formerly known as DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp., is based in PLYMOUTH MEETING. “

AHCO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of AdaptHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.00.

AdaptHealth stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $706.68 million, a P/E ratio of 127.15 and a beta of -0.09. AdaptHealth has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $18.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.81.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $149.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.25 million. Equities research analysts predict that AdaptHealth will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 4th quarter worth about $4,315,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $1,098,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $2,356,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Institutional investors own 53.21% of the company’s stock.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

