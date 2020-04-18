MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR stock opened at $19.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. MICHELIN COMPAG/ADR has a 52-week low of $14.85 and a 52-week high of $26.55.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for cars, motorcycles, scooters, trucks, agricultural, and construction equipment, as well as bikes, freight transport, public transit, trucking, civil engineering, and aviation.

