Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Deutsche Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

EUXTF has been the topic of several other reports. Commerzbank cut shares of Euronext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Euronext in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Euronext from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Euronext from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Euronext has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS EUXTF opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. Euronext has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $87.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.27.

About Euronext

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues; and cash trading services, which include the provision of various marketplaces for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to directly buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Euronext (OTCMKTS:EUXTF)

