Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) from a strong-buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is a homebuilder and land developer engaged in building single-family detached and attached homes for first-time buyers, move-up families to luxury and active adult customers. The company operates under the Taylor Morrison brand, Monarch brand and Darling Homes brand. It operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida and Texas. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Get Taylor Morrison Home alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on TMHC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Taylor Morrison Home from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Taylor Morrison Home from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of TMHC opened at $11.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.97. Taylor Morrison Home has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $28.47.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 3,259 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $86,298.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,752 shares in the company, valued at $46,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $1,403,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,225,168.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,810,087 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 123.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It operates under the Taylor Morrison and Darling Homes brand names in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, North Carolina and Texas.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taylor Morrison Home (TMHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Morrison Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Morrison Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.