TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on development and commercialization of novel nanomedicines designed to target unmet medical need in pain management, ophthalmology and oncology. The company’s product pipeline consists of TLC599, TLC590, TLC399 and TLC178 which are in clinical stage. Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is headquartered in Taipei City, Taiwan. “

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TLC. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine upgraded TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.42.

TLC opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $148.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.99. TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $8.54.

TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S had a negative return on equity of 142.09% and a negative net margin of 384.84%. The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.56 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S (NASDAQ:TLC) by 564.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,915 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of TAIWAN LIPOSOME/S worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX targeted delivery technology enables prolonged PK profiles and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs at the desired site.

