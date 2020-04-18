Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Thermon Holding Corp. is engaged in providing engineered thermal solutions, known as heat tracing, for process industries, including energy, chemical processing and power generation. Products offered by the Company include heating cables, tubing bundles and control systems while services offered by it includes design optimization, engineering, installation and maintenance services. Its products provide an external heat source to pipes, vessels and instruments for the purposes of freeze protection, temperature and flow maintenance and environmental monitoring. Thermon Holding Corp. is based in San Marcos, Texas. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Thermon Group in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine raised Thermon Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Thermon Group in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Thermon Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Thermon Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.00.

THR opened at $15.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $495.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.17 and a beta of 1.43. Thermon Group has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $27.73.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $100.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.77 million. Thermon Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Thermon Group will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THR. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 684,443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,729,000 after buying an additional 13,798 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermon Group by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermon Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

Thermon Group Company Profile

Thermon Group Holdings, Inc provides thermal engineered industrial process heating solutions for process industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. Its products include various electric heat tracing cables, steam tracing components, tubing bundles, and instrument and control products, as well as complementary product lines.

