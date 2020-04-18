TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

Shares of TCON opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $8.90.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.33. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead product candidate is TRC105, an endoglin antibody, which is in randomized Phase III clinical trial for angiosarcoma; Phase I/II clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma; Phase I clinical trial for lung cancer; Phase I/II clinical trial for breast cancer; Phase II clinical trials for prostate cancer; and randomized Phase II clinical trial for wet AMD.

