JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Posted by on Apr 18th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

PANDY opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. PANDORA A /S/S has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.

PANDORA A /S/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including diamonds, gemstones, cultured pearls, man-made stones, and silver and gold, as well as leather, glass, wood, enamel, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

The Fly

