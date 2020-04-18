JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of PANDORA A /S/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
PANDY opened at $8.38 on Wednesday. PANDORA A /S/S has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $13.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.65.
PANDORA A /S/S Company Profile
