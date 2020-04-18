Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bunzl from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Bunzl from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY opened at $21.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $14.54 and a 52 week high of $31.32.

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

