Stephens Boosts UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target to $310.00

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price objective upped by Stephens from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

UNH has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $341.00 to $281.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $315.00.

NYSE UNH opened at $290.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $275.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.63. UnitedHealth Group has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $253.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.78.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,340,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $7,589,300. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNH. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 9,222 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 122,884 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 178.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,391 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

