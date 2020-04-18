Mizuho Boosts Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) Price Target to $63.00

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Cfra increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.94.

Shares of XEL opened at $67.15 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average of $63.79. Xcel Energy has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $72.14.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XEL. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,040,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,970,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,116,737 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,435,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,840 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,745,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 6,133,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $389,398,000 after purchasing an additional 716,835 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 971,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,681,000 after purchasing an additional 646,500 shares during the period. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

