Bank of America Boosts Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Price Target to $82.00

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Zendesk from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $115.00) on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Zendesk from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Zendesk from $97.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $95.00.

NYSE ZEN opened at $73.18 on Wednesday. Zendesk has a fifty-two week low of $50.23 and a fifty-two week high of $94.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.87% and a negative net margin of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $229.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.34, for a total value of $394,334.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,432.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $83,377.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,311,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,109 shares of company stock valued at $10,625,603 over the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Zendesk by 346.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 384 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

