SunTrust Banks Trims Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Target Price to $22.00

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target cut by SunTrust Banks from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Cimarex Energy’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.48 EPS.

XEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Mizuho raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.95.

Shares of NYSE:XEC opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cimarex Energy has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $72.46. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.98.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.06). Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.80% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Cimarex Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a boost from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

In other Cimarex Energy news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $30,140.00. Also, CEO Thomas E. Jorden purchased 10,971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.58 per share, with a total value of $181,899.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $440,279. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Motco acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 814.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 1,610.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Cimarex Energy by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karani Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 95.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, it had a total proved reserves of 591.2 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 1.59 trillion cubic feet of natural gas; 146.5 million barrels (MMBbls) of oil; and 179.4 MMBbls of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

