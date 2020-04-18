Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their sell rating on shares of Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Osram Licht from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

Shares of Osram Licht stock opened at $40.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.79. Osram Licht has a 12-month low of $24.70 and a 12-month high of $53.00.

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $966.66 million for the quarter. Osram Licht had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%.

Osram Licht Company Profile

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

